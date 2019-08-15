Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 for Linux Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 August 2019 at 09:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
On Wednesday marked the release of AMD's Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise driver package for Windows and Linux.

The Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 on the Windows side added more optimizations for workstation software, wireless VR visualization, and other bits to improve the AMD Radeon Pro support in the workstation software ecosystem. On the Linux side, the changes are a bit more tame.

Per the release notes for the Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 Linux driver release, the changes come down to just fixes mentioning:
- Fixed display issues that users may encounter with some video settings in Autodesk MotionBuilder.
- Fixed some display issues that may be encountered while performing Smooth Shade mode with rotations in Houdini.
- Audio end points may not show in control panel options with legacy products.
- System issues may be observed with 1024x768 resolution virtual display creation using EDID emulation.

This 19.Q3 Radeon Pro driver package for Linux systems is officially supported for RHEL/CentOS 7.6 and RHEL/CentOS 6.10, Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS, and SUSE SLED/SLES 15. Unfortunately, no official builds yet for RHEL 8.0 or the newly-updated Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS with its revised Linux kernel as part of the HWE stack upgrade.

The new Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 19.Q3 for Linux driver can be downloaded from AMD.com.
