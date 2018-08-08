AMD Radeon Pro 18.Q3 Linux Driver Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 8 August 2018 at 09:16 AM EDT. 5 Comments
AMD has released their Radeon Pro 18.Q3 enterprise driver update, including for supported Linux distributions, as their QA-tested professional-grade driver update for the quarter.

Radeon Pro Software 18.Q3 is available for RHEL/CentOS 7.5, RHEL/CentOS 6.9, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 16.04, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop/Server 12 SP3. This is basically the QA-vetted enterprise driver stack of "AMDGPU-PRO" intended for workstation graphics hardware while for the most part those on consumer Radeon GPUs are generally best off riding the latest Linux+Mesa releases for the leading open-source driver coverage.

Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 18.Q3 brings Vulkan 1.1 support, initial support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and initial support for RHEL/CentOS 7.5 compared to earlier EL7 releases. There are also a number of Linux driver issues fixed ranging from display issues to X.Org Server crashes with glxgears to various compute problems.

Several known issues remain with this Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise update, including possible GPU hangs when running "long, stressful test cases." This driver is intended for Vega Frontier, Radeon Pro, Radeon Pro WX, and FirePro S/W graphics cards. The driver stack is derived from their 18.20 driver branch, including both PRO and All-Open driver options.

Those wanting to download the new Radeon Pro driver release for supported Linux distributions can do so at AMD.com.
