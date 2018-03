AMD on Monday quietly released their quarterly update to the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition Linux driver that is derived from their AMDGPU-PRO stack for FirePro / Radeon Pro class hardware.Like with AMDGPU-PRO, Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q1.1 remains focused on supporting the enterprise Linux distributions including Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS and RHEL/CentOS 6 (6.9) and 7 (7.4).The advertised changes for the Radeon Pro 18.Q1.1 is Vulkan 1.1 support, continuing to deliver options for AMDGPU-PRO and AMDGPU-ALL-OPEN driver stacks, and large page support being enabled by default. On the fixes side it corrects an issue with OpenCL on CentOS 6 with Vega hardware.Their Vulkan driver shipping with v1.1 support is no surprise since it's the closed-source driver derived from the AMDVLK code that offered up Vulkan 1.1 open-source support back on launch day.That's it in terms of the official changes as noted by the 18.Q1.1 release notes . Hopefully their release next quarter will manage timely support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.This workstation Radeon Pro Linux graphics driver can be downloaded from AMD.com