Radeon Pro 18.Q1.1 Enterprise Edition Released For Linux Workstations
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 March 2018 at 01:54 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD on Monday quietly released their quarterly update to the Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition Linux driver that is derived from their AMDGPU-PRO stack for FirePro / Radeon Pro class hardware.

Like with AMDGPU-PRO, Radeon Pro Software Enterprise Edition 18.Q1.1 remains focused on supporting the enterprise Linux distributions including Ubuntu 16.04.3 LTS and RHEL/CentOS 6 (6.9) and 7 (7.4).

The advertised changes for the Radeon Pro 18.Q1.1 is Vulkan 1.1 support, continuing to deliver options for AMDGPU-PRO and AMDGPU-ALL-OPEN driver stacks, and large page support being enabled by default. On the fixes side it corrects an issue with OpenCL on CentOS 6 with Vega hardware.

Their Vulkan driver shipping with v1.1 support is no surprise since it's the closed-source driver derived from the AMDVLK code that offered up Vulkan 1.1 open-source support back on launch day.

That's it in terms of the official changes as noted by the 18.Q1.1 release notes. Hopefully their release next quarter will manage timely support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

This workstation Radeon Pro Linux graphics driver can be downloaded from AMD.com.
