AMD Announces The Radeon PRO W6000 Series - RDNA2 Workstation GPUs

Following their tease last week, AMD today formally announced the Radeon PRO W6000 series as their newest and most powerful RDNA (2) based workstation cards.
The initial Radeon PRO W6000 series line-up initially includes the Radeon PRO W6600M mobile GPU, Radeon PRO W6600M with 28 CUs and 8GB of GDDR6 ECC and then the Radeon PRO W6800 with 60 CUs and 32GB of GDDR6 video memory. The flagship Radeon PRO W6800 is rated for 17.83 TFLOPS at FP32 and 35.66 TFLOPS at FP16. The PRO W6800 has a full 256-bit memory interface while the W6600/W6600M is limited to 128-bit.
The Radeon PRO W6800 has immediate available with a $2249 USD SEP while the Radeon PRO W6600 will ship in Q3 for $649 USD SEP. The Radeon PRO W6600M will begin appearing in mobile workstation laptops starting in July.
More details on these RDNA2 workstation GPUs via AMD.com.
16 Comments