AMD Adds Radeon Memory Visualizer Support For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 June 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON --
AMD's Radeon Memory Visualizer "RMV" tool from their GPUOpen initiative has allowed better understanding video memory usage with Windows across multiple APIs. In citing the "rising popularity of gaming on the Linux OS", AMD has now enabled Linux support for this tool.

AMD introduced Radeon Memory Visualizer in 2020 as a binary-only, Windows-only tool under the "GPUOpen" initiative. Radeon Memory Visualizer has seen updates to add new capabilities and features while finally today it's natively working on Linux.

The Linux support for the Radeon Memory Visualizer v1.4.1 release is focused on the capture side with now allowing Linux capturing with Vulkan. A notable limitation though is only their Radeon Software 22.10 driver and newer is supported with apparently no support for the upstream, open-source driver stack.


AMD shows off RMV on Linux.


More details on Radeon Memory Visualizer for Linux via GPUOpen.com. The new RMV v1.4.1 Windows and Linux binaries are available from GitHub. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is the primary target for their Linux support at this time.
