AMD Readies Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 April 2022 at 01:26 PM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD today sent in an initial batch of new feature code today to DRM-Next for staging ahead of the Linux 5.19 kernel cycle.

Today's pull request is the first of a few feature pulls expected over the coming weeks for the AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver updates slated for Linux 5.19. This initial batch isn't too exciting on the end-user front but does include a lot of lower-level code improvements.

The AMDGPU kernel driver updates include USB-C handling updates, PSR2 support for eDP 1.5 DC code work, a wide variety of fixes, continued reworkng of the DC floating point code, RAS support for Video Core Next (VCN) blocks, other display code updates, SR-IOV fixes, and more. Over on the AMDKFD compute driver side are RAS fixes, SVM fixes, asynchronously free events, and other changes.


AMD engineers are busy working on next-generation hardware bring-up for Linux with new products expected later in 2022.


See this pull request for more details on today's initial batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD changes slated for Linux 5.19 this summer. Expect more work over the coming weeks but this cycle seems like it will play out mostly for lower-level code improvements in preparation for next-generation hardware enablement and features as part of their new block-per-block IP enabling strategy.
