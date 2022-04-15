AMD Readies Initial Batch Of Radeon Graphics Driver Code For Linux 5.19

AMD today sent in an initial batch of new feature code today to DRM-Next for staging ahead of the Linux 5.19 kernel cycle.Today's pull request is the first of a few feature pulls expected over the coming weeks for the AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver updates slated for Linux 5.19. This initial batch isn't too exciting on the end-user front but does include a lot of lower-level code improvements.The AMDGPU kernel driver updates include USB-C handling updates, PSR2 support for eDP 1.5 DC code work, a wide variety of fixes, continued reworkng of the DC floating point code, RAS support for Video Core Next (VCN) blocks, other display code updates, SR-IOV fixes, and more. Over on the AMDKFD compute driver side are RAS fixes, SVM fixes, asynchronously free events, and other changes.



AMD engineers are busy working on next-generation hardware bring-up for Linux with new products expected later in 2022.