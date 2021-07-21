Open-Source Radeon Tools Updated With Expanded RDNA(2) Support, Other Features

In addition to NVIDIA releasing new open-source GameWorks projects this week for the Game Developers Conference, AMD with their GPUOpen initiative has released several updated Radeon Windows/Linux tools.
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.5 is out today with expanded RDNA2 support (GFX1032 target support), support for analyzing OpenCL on RDNA/RDNA2/CDNA targets, live VGPR analysis and control-flow graph support within the Vulkan path, and a variety of other bug fixes and improvements to this graphics analyzer.
Radeon Memory Visualizer 1.2 is also out with stability and bug fixes, tooltips to supply more information, and range-based address search for resource tables.
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.11 was also released today. Radeon GPU Profiler 1.11 brings support for additional RDNA2 GPUs, cache counter support for OpenCL applications, ray-tracing handling improvements, faster loading of profiles, and other changes.
Details on these update tools and the other open-source Radeon packages for developers via GPUOpen.com.
