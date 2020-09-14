AMD today released a new version of their Radeon GPU Profiler utility for Linux and Windows systems for profiling games/applications on Radeon graphics hardware under both Linux and Windows.
Among the changes with this new Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release include:
- Support for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, Radeon GPU Profiler continues to require AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan rather than Mesa's RADV Vulkan.
- A redesigned Radeon Developer Panel user interface, supporting both Radeon GPU Profiler and Radeon Memory Visualizer. AMD is working currently to bring Radeon Memory Visualizer to Linux.
- Improved reporting around instruction timing.
- Various bug and stability fixes.
More details on the Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 release via GPUOpen.com.
Download links and more details on the changes via GitHub. While under the GPUOpen umbrella and hosted on GitHub, the actual Radeon GPU Profiler sources are not available. The GitHub repository just hosts the documentation while there are Windows and Linux binaries available for download via GitHub.
