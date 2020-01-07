Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 Released With RX 5300/5500 Support, New Visualizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 7 January 2020 at 02:37 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD has issued their first update to the open-source Radeon GPU Profiler since the v1.6 update last July that introduced initial RDNA/Navi support.

With today's Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 support the RDNA/Navi support has been extended to cover the new Radeon RX 5300 and RX 5700 series. Also new is support for capturing OpenCL profilers for the Radeon RX 5700 series is now in place.

Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 also adds a new "pipelines overview" pane to summarize pipeline usage, better indications of Wave32 vs. Wave64 usage on RDNA, more detailed cache information, overlays showing additional information on the Wavefront Occupancy Event Timeline, various user-interface improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.

More details on the Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 open-source Windows/Linux release via GPUOpen.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD To Restore Retry Faults Behavior To Help With Raven Stability
AMD Drops TGSI Support From Their RadeonSI OpenGL Driver
Radeon Software for Linux 19.50 Quietly Released For Newest Enterprise-Focused Driver Support
Radeon Gallium3D Fixes Up 10-Bit HEVC Video Decode Support
The Experimental GCN 1.0 GPU Support Might Be Dropped From AMDGPU Linux Driver
Virtual DCN / SR-IOV Display Support Being Worked On For AMDGPU In Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds' Comments On Linux Scheduler Woes: "Pure Garbage"
The Linux Kernel's Scheduler Apparently Causing Issues For Google Stadia Game Developers
PineBook Benchmarks For The ARM Linux Laptop Starting At $99 USD
The Linux Kernel Enters 2020 At 27.8 Million Lines In Git But With Less Developers For 2019
Systemd Is Approaching 1.3 Million Lines While Poettering Lost Top Contributor Spot For 2019
X.Org Server Development Hits A Nearly Two Decade Low
Arch's Switch To Zstd: ~0.8% Increase In Package Size For ~1300% Speedup In Decompression Time
Vim Creator Bram Moolenaar Aiming To Improve Vim Performance With Vim9 Fork