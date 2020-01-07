AMD has issued their first update to the open-source Radeon GPU Profiler since the v1.6 update last July that introduced initial RDNA/Navi support.
With today's Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 support the RDNA/Navi support has been extended to cover the new Radeon RX 5300 and RX 5700 series. Also new is support for capturing OpenCL profilers for the Radeon RX 5700 series is now in place.
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 also adds a new "pipelines overview" pane to summarize pipeline usage, better indications of Wave32 vs. Wave64 usage on RDNA, more detailed cache information, overlays showing additional information on the Wavefront Occupancy Event Timeline, various user-interface improvements, and a variety of other enhancements.
More details on the Radeon GPU Profiler 1.7 open-source Windows/Linux release via GPUOpen.com.
