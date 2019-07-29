AMD's GPUOpen development team has kicked off the new week by releasing Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6, their open-source and cross-platform GPU profiling and analysis utility. With Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 comes support for gathering insights on AMD Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" graphics processors.
Navi/RDNA support is the headlining new feature for Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6. The release notes do mention though that the Linux support for RGP on the Radeon RX 5700/5700XT aren't completely baked, but it doesn't yet go into any details over those initial limitations. Additionally, the OpenCL profiling for Navi isn't yet complete and that's a limitation for both Windows and Linux.
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 also now allows for searching for instructions within the instruction timing window pane, jumping to a line in the instruction timing pane, reduced memory consumption on profile loads, and various other fixes throughout.
More details on the open-source Radeon GPU Profiler 1.6 release via GPUOpen.com.
