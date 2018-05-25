AMD's GPUOpen group has announced the release of Radeon GPU Profiler 1.2, it's open-source GPU performance profiler. What's significant about this release is initial interoperability with the popular RenderDoc debugger.
Beginning with Radeon GPU Profiler 1.2, there is beta support for allowing a profile be triggered from RenderDoc and for displaying data across the opposite tool along with synchronization between the two utilities.
Beyond that RenderDoc integration, there is a variety of other minor usability enhancements and fixes to be found in Radeon GPU Profiler 1.2.
More details on RGP 1.2 via GPUOpen.com.
