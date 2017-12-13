Radeon GPU Profiler Updated For Better Profiling Of Vulkan Games
13 December 2017
Following yesterday's excitement around the Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver as well as word of AMD open-sourcing their Linux driver and making other Linux driver changes, AMD's GPUOpen team has announced the release of a new version of Radeon GPU Profiler.

Radeon GPU Profiler is the company's Windows/Linux application for GPU performance profiling of Direct3D 12 and Vulkan applications/games. It's advanced quite a bit but while it's hosted on GitHub, the source code currently still remains unavailable with the repository hosting just the documentation and then the releases are of the binaries.

The release announcement at GPUOpen.com refers to the new version as 1.1.0 while the GitHub release page also calls it version 1.10. Whatever version you want to call it, there are improvements in this feature update.

The updated Radeon GPU Profiler now has support for PIX3 user markers, a GPU-only view has been added to the profiler, various UI/usability improvements, actionable context rolls that show the state changes causing them, improvements to the Radeon Developer Panel, and other changes to help in profiling of DX12/Vulkan apps/games on AMD hardware.

Using the Radeon GPU Profiler on Linux can work with AMDGPU-PRO or the soon-to-be-opened Vulkan driver but the RADV driver doesn't currently have the necessary AMD-developed extensions for compatibility.
