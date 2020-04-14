Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 April 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 is now available as the GPUOpen utility for analyzing Vulkan / DirectX / OpenGL / OpenCL code across platforms for performance profiling and other purposes.

The Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 release has various performance improvements itself, a number of bug fixes, better support for its legacy OpenCL mode, Vulkan launcher enhancements, and other minor work for this open-source Radeon GPU debugging/profiling utility.

Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.3.1 in source form as well as the Windows and Linux binaries can be found via GPUOpen on GitHub.
