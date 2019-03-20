AMD has launched a new version of its open-source Radeon GPU Analyzer (RGA) software under the GPUOpen umbrella.
The Radeon GPU Analyzer allows the offline compiler and code analysis for DirectX/OpenGL/Vulkan/OpenCL code with various nifty features catered towards AMD GPUs. This is an important tool for game/graphics developers trying to study performance bottlenecks or other issues happening on Radeon hardware.
With Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.1, there is finally support within the GUI for dealing with Vulkan, ISA disassembly and hardware resource usage uses the host's installed drivers, support for compiling a mix of SPIR-V and GLSL in a single pipeline, support for editing the Vulkan pipeline state for shaders from the RGA GUI, and various other improvements.
Radeon GPU Analyzer 2.1 is available for Windows and Linux systems. More details on this Radeon GPU Analyzer update timed for GDC 2019 can be found at GPUOpen.com.
