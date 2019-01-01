Radeon GCC Compute Back-End Approved For Merging In The Upcoming GCC9 Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 12 January 2019 at 11:53 AM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As a follow-up to the story a few days ago about interest in getting the Radeon GCC compiler back-end merged for this year's GNU Compiler Collection 9 (GCC9) release, it's been approved!

This is the back-end for the GCC computer targeting recent generations of AMD's Radeon GCN architecture. Ultimately it's for allowing OpenMP and OpenACC code, among other possible use-cases, to be offloaded to Radeon GPUs for compute. GCC has long had the NVIDIA NVPTX back-end as well as support for Xeon Phi and friends, but not this proper AMD GCN back-end that has been in development for a while. Granted, there is the AMDGPU back-end within LLVM that is used by the open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers, among other use-cases.


While GCC9 is under its documentation and regression fixing mode, the new code will still end up landing as it doesn't risk regressing existing targets. Red Hat's Jeff Law who is also a member of the GCC steering committee green lit this Radeon GPU code for merging:
And I think the V3 patch is reasonable enough to go in now. There's some concerns that have been raised with the implementation, but I'm comfortable with Andrew faulting in fixes if those concerns turn into real issues.

Andrew, you're green-lighted for the trunk.
GCC 9.1 is due for release around April and should now feature this preliminary Radeon GPU back-end.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Fedora Developers Look At Packaging Up The Radeon Open Compute Stack (ROCm)
AMDVLK 2019.Q1.1 Radeon Vulkan Driver Build Now Available For Ubuntu
The First AMDVLK Code Drop Of 2019 Rolls Out With New Vulkan Driver Features
New Radeon Vega IDs & Fixes Land Ahead Of Linux 4.21-rc1
It Turns Out AMDGPU KFD Compute Support Can Work On 64-bit ARM
Popular News This Week
The Expected Linux Driver State For The Radeon VII
Purism Shares The Progress Made On Their Librem 5 Smartphone For The End Of 2018
Even In 2019, A Long Road Still For Getting The VIA OpenChrome Driver In Linux
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
Linux 5.0-rc1 Debuts With New Hardware Support, FreeSync, I3C, High-Res Scrolling
AMD CES 2019 Keynote: Say Hello To Radeon 7 As 2nd Gen Vega