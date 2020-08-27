AMD Radeon GPU Offloading For GCC Still Maturing In 2020
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 August 2020 at 01:01 PM EDT. 1 Comment
RADEON --
When it comes to Radeon GPU offloading for compute, most of the emphasis placed by AMD has been on Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) and now as part of that as well is the AOMP compiler for OpenMP targeting the AMD GPUs. Both ROCm and AOMP along with their other graphics driver components like RadeonSI and AMDVLK target an LLVM-based compiler stack as their principal focus, but they do continue engaging with Mentor Graphics who leads the development work on a Radeon GPU back-end for GCC.

Mentor has been working on this Radeon GPU back-end for the GNU Compiler Collection the past several years though it was only with last year's GCC 9 support that the "AMD GCN" target made its debut. That support though was quite rudimentary in that it just supported C and Fortran languages but a much more severe blocker is that it was limited to single-threaded execution. With the GCC 10 release earlier this year there is now OpenMP and OpenACC offloading as well as having C++ support in tow. Thus GCC 10 is more usable now with AMD Radeon GPUs, but even with this current version of the GCC compiler only Fiji and Vega 10/20 are supported -- not the newer Navi or older GCN GPUs yet.

Andrew Stubbs of Mentor Graphics offered a status update on their AMD GCN work for GCC during this week's GNU Tools Track at the Linux Plumbers Conference 2020.

With the company's latest development code they have expanded the support to now support up to 16 workers per gang (the current GCC 10 limitation is one worker per gang), up to 40 gangs per CU (compared to 2 gangs per CU right now), and better OpenACC support from conformance to performance. Mentor is working to get more of these AMD GCN target improvements upstreamed for GCC 11, but progress is slow particularly in seeking the necessary code review prior to merging the patches.

Also being pursued by Mentor is supporting the Radeon Open Compute GDB (ROCgdb) debugger, debug info support, and other features.

Due to the major GCC releases just being annual and the lengthy process often for getting the patches upstreamed, for those interested in potentially using GCC for OpenMP/OpenACC offloading to supported AMD Radeon hardware are encouraged to use Mentor's CodeBench Lite that is built from the GCC sources plus all of their extra patches on top. The next CodeBench release is slated for November with their latest patches.

The LPC2020 presentation in full can be found here.
1 Comment
Related News
Older Radeon GPUs With RADV Vulkan Driver Now Have Trap Handler For Helping Catch Issues
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.4 Released With Image Robustness Support, Fixes
Radeon ROCm 3.7 Release Enables OpenMP 5.0 By Default In AOMP
Radeon's AMDVLK Driver Does Support FreeSync/VRR But The Option Isn't Widely Known
Navi 2 Fixes, Other Graphics/Display Fixes Sent In For Linux 5.9
Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise 20.Q3 Released For Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Cachy Is The Latest Effort To Provide A Better Linux CPU Scheduler
Mozilla's Incredible Speech-To-Text Engine Is At Risk Following Layoffs
Some Ugly Code Can Get NVIDIA's Linux Driver Working With Accelerated XWayland
Paragon Sends Out Updated NTFS Driver They Want To Mainline For The Linux Kernel
Now That The Linux Kernel Can Be Zstd-Compressed, The Next Step Is The Firmware
Firefox 80 Available With VA-API On X11, WebGL Parallel Shader Compile Support
Microsoft Is Backporting WSL2 To Their Windows 10 2019 Releases
GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell