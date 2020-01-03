Radeon Gallium3D Fixes Up 10-Bit HEVC Video Decode Support

Hitting Mesa 20.0-devel a short time ago were a set of patches to the Radeon Gallium3D video code for fixing 10-bit HEVC video decode support.
The AMD Radeon open-source Linux graphics driver has supported 10-bit HEVC video decode acceleration using the P016 format, but that has caused problems with GStreamer-based software while working fine for the likes of MPV and FFmpeg.
Now with Mesa 20.0-devel, the P010 format is used as the default buffer type for addressing that situation and should make all video decode solutions.
This Radeon 10-bit HEVC video decode change was made as part of this merge request honored today for Mesa Git and could be back-ported to stable series soon.
