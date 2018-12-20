Radeon Linux Driver Picks Up Support For Another Vega M GPU

Since early this year the AMDGPU Linux driver has supported Vega M - the Radeon graphics found within Intel's Kabylake-G processors and branded as the Vega M GL and Vega M GH parts.
But now a third Vega M graphics processor is being added to their Linux driver. This newest part has a 0x694F PCI ID compared to the 0x694E and 0x694C existing device IDs.
A third PCI device ID is being added under the "Vega M" umbrella, indicating the possibility of a new Intel "-G" SKU. This 0x694F ID doesn't appear to be used by any of the existing Kabylake-G Vega M products.
The kernel patch and Mesa patch nonchalantly add the new ID without elaborating on this new ID.
There are no other changes required for the driver support with this Radeon Vega M 0x694F part and the patches are candidates for back-porting to the stable kernel/Mesa, so fundamentally the GPU should be much the same as the existing Kabylake-G graphics that are more akin to Polaris GPUs than Vega.
The only other public reference I was able to find of 0x694F pertaining to Vega GPU IDs this morning was a line within The Forge graphics engine indicating this third Vega M model as being "low" in comparison 0x694E being medium tier and 0x694C is high.
As there's just weeks to go until CES in Las Vegas, it's quite possible Intel will be announcing a new -G processor at the event given the timing of this patch. It won't be until later in 2019 when the very exciting Icelake processors debut with the much improved in-house "Gen 11" graphics.