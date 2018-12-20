Radeon Linux Driver Picks Up Support For Another Vega M GPU
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 December 2018 at 12:12 PM EST. 4 Comments
RADEON --
It looks like Intel might soon be launching a new CPU with the onboard Radeon "Vega M" graphics as another PCI ID was just added to the open-source Linux graphics driver.

Since early this year the AMDGPU Linux driver has supported Vega M - the Radeon graphics found within Intel's Kabylake-G processors and branded as the Vega M GL and Vega M GH parts.

But now a third Vega M graphics processor is being added to their Linux driver. This newest part has a 0x694F PCI ID compared to the 0x694E and 0x694C existing device IDs.


A third PCI device ID is being added under the "Vega M" umbrella, indicating the possibility of a new Intel "-G" SKU. This 0x694F ID doesn't appear to be used by any of the existing Kabylake-G Vega M products.


The kernel patch and Mesa patch nonchalantly add the new ID without elaborating on this new ID.

There are no other changes required for the driver support with this Radeon Vega M 0x694F part and the patches are candidates for back-porting to the stable kernel/Mesa, so fundamentally the GPU should be much the same as the existing Kabylake-G graphics that are more akin to Polaris GPUs than Vega.

The only other public reference I was able to find of 0x694F pertaining to Vega GPU IDs this morning was a line within The Forge graphics engine indicating this third Vega M model as being "low" in comparison 0x694E being medium tier and 0x694C is high.

As there's just weeks to go until CES in Las Vegas, it's quite possible Intel will be announcing a new -G processor at the event given the timing of this patch. It won't be until later in 2019 when the very exciting Icelake processors debut with the much improved in-house "Gen 11" graphics.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
Radeon ROCm 2.0 Officially Out With OpenCL 2.0 Support, TensorFlow 1.12, Vega 48-bit VA
AMD's ROCm 2.0 Radeon Compute Stack Being Prepared For Release
Having Vega 10 Linux GPU Hangs? Try Rolling Back The Firmware
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
Vulkan Memory Allocator 2.2 Released Along With RGP 1.4
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Rolls Out While Linux Users Should Have AMDGPU-PRO 18.50
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change