DragonFlyBSD Picks Up Radeon Performance Improvements With Latest Code Update
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 June 2019 at 02:57 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
Slipping just past this week's DragonFlyBSD 5.6 release is now an early feature for the next series: continued work on the Radeon DRM driver ported to this BSD from the Linux kernel.

The Radeon DRM driver and TTM memory management code in DragonFlyBSD has now been re-based to the state from the upstream Linux 3.19.8 kernel. Yes, it's still a long ways out-of-date with the upstream Linux 5.2 kernel releasing in the weeks ahead, but it's an improvement nevertheless in the slow trot the BSDs face in making use of the Linux Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

With this update to the Radeon driver in DragonFlyBSD, there are various bug fixes as well as fan control improvements for GCN 1.0/1.1 graohucs cards, and even some performance improvements. The better performance comes thanks to memory management improvements.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD 5.6.1 Released To Fix TTM & OpenSSH Problems
HAMMER vs. HAMMER2 Benchmarks On DragonFlyBSD 5.6
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 Released With VM System, HAMMER2 In Good Shape
FreeBSD 11.3 Release Candidate Brings Different Fixes
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 RC1 Released With VM Optimizations, HAMMER2 By Default
DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System By Default
Popular News This Week
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
VKHR - An AMD-Backed Open-Source Hair Renderer In Vulkan