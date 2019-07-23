Radeon Cauldron 1.0 is AMD's new graphics SDK framework for developing Vulkan and Direct3D 12 demos/prototypes/samples.
The GPUOpen developers describe this new framework as "like having a simplified game engine that you can learn and modify in little time." Radeon Cauldron makes it easy to load up glTF 2.0 models and to display in either Vulkan or D3D12, flexibility to encompass more graphics features over time, is written using vanilla C++, and has already been used by different teams within AMD.
AMD appears quite proud with the Cauldron as they wrote in today's announcement, "After its initial internal release Cauldron quickly went viral inside AMD and ended up being adopted by other teams, such as tools, drivers and demo teams. We hope that it will find similar adoption from the programming community!"
They don't make Linux support clear, but the Vulkan code is cleanly separated from D3D12, they use the CMake build system, and all of the code is MIT licensed. So if the Vulkan support code isn't already working on Linux, likely should be with just a little bit of work.
The code to this new framework is hosted on GitHub.
