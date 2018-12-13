Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Rolls Out While Linux Users Should Have AMDGPU-PRO 18.50
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 13 December 2018 at 01:34 PM EST.
AMD today released their Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition geared for Windows gamers while Linux users should have AMDGPU-PRO 18.50 available shortly for those wanting to use this hybrid Vulkan/OpenGL driver component that does also feature the AMDGPU-Open components too in their stable but dated composition.

The 2019 Adrenalin Edition for Windows brings performance improvements for select Windows titles, new advisors to help configure games and settings, improved fan control, WattMan improvements, game streaming improvements, and more.

AMD for Linux users meanwhile will be releasing AMDGPU-PRO 18.50 for those that prefer this hybrid Linux graphics driver over AMDGPU+RADV/RadeonSI over what's shipped by your distro or in any third-party configuration. This 18.50 driver will feature an updated AMDGPU DKMS kernel module as well as their latest "PRO" proprietary OpenGL component as well as AMDVLK Vulkan built against their closed-source shader compiler. There is also the "Open" option though that is still likely on Mesa 18.2.

AMD hasn't published any change-log yet for AMDGPU-PRO 18.50 though the recent 18.50 preview brought RHEL 7.6 support along with early signs of next-gen Navi enablement.

There's no word on what the AMDGPU kernel module state is like -- namely whether 18.50 has picked up the very recent Radeon RX 590 support patches.

As of writing the AMD.com pages are still pointing to 18.40 stable but when 18.50 is christened today, I will update with additional details. But for a majority of the Linux gamers, I simply recommend using the latest upstream AMDGPU Linux kernel state paired with Mesa current stable or Mesa Git if comfortable with the potential for regressions here and there.
