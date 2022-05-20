AOMP 15.0-2 Released For Radeon OpenMP Compiler

AMD has released a new version of AOMP, its LLVM/Clang compiler downstream where they stage their latest patches focused on OpenMP GPU offload support for their Radeon graphics cards / Instinct accelerators.As laid out by the name, AOMP 15.0-2 is their second release tracking the LLVM Git code for what will be LLVM 15.0 in the autumn. This continues to queue new patches for AMD of work they haven't yet upstreamed into LLVM or patches not relevant/practical for upstreaming.Besides being current to the LLVM Git state as of last week, AOMP 15.0-2 adds the AMD_unsafe_fp_atomics hint value to match AMD_fast_fp_atomics, fixes for compiling SPEC CPU with A+A options, support for "omp_is_initial_device", adding various Fortran-specific functions to their new OpenMP run-time, and various fixes.



The AOMP compiler fits in under AMD's ROCm "Radeon Open eCosystem" portfolio.