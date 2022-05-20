AOMP 15.0-2 Released For Radeon OpenMP Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 20 May 2022 at 05:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD has released a new version of AOMP, its LLVM/Clang compiler downstream where they stage their latest patches focused on OpenMP GPU offload support for their Radeon graphics cards / Instinct accelerators.

As laid out by the name, AOMP 15.0-2 is their second release tracking the LLVM Git code for what will be LLVM 15.0 in the autumn. This continues to queue new patches for AMD of work they haven't yet upstreamed into LLVM or patches not relevant/practical for upstreaming.

Besides being current to the LLVM Git state as of last week, AOMP 15.0-2 adds the AMD_unsafe_fp_atomics hint value to match AMD_fast_fp_atomics, fixes for compiling SPEC CPU with A+A options, support for "omp_is_initial_device", adding various Fortran-specific functions to their new OpenMP run-time, and various fixes.


The AOMP compiler fits in under AMD's ROCm "Radeon Open eCosystem" portfolio.


The AOMP 15.0-2 sources as well as prebuilt binaries for CentOS/RHEL 7 and 8, Ubuntu 18.04/20.04 LTS, and SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 SP1 are available from GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
RADV Vulkan Driver Continues At Full-Speed Preparing For RDNA3/GFX11 GPUs
Mesa 22.2 RadeonSI Adds Option To Disable AMD Infinity Cache Usage, Other Changes
Radeon Software for Linux 22.10.2 Brings RX 6650/6750/6950 XT Support, RHEL 9 Compatible
RadeonSI Lands Improved Scaling For Shader Compiler Threads
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
More AMD RDNA3 Code Prepared For Linux 5.19, RADV Begins Landing Task Shaders
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Temporarily Steps Back From WirePlumber After Snafu
AMD Graphics Driver Surpassing 4 Million Lines Of Code In Linux 5.19, NVIDIA Opens Up At 1 Million
Valve Developer Starts Poking At Open-Source "RADV" Driver Support For GFX11/RDNA3
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
Ubuntu's Chromium Snap Now Allows Enabling Native Wayland Support
Godot 4.0 Alpha 8 Game Engine Released With Some Nice Improvements
Connecting Intel Alder Lake Systems Via USB4/Thunderbolt Can Be Faster Come Linux 5.19
KDE Lands More Plasma Wayland Improvements & Fixes Ahead Of Plasma 5.25