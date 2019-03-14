Radeon/AMDGPU X.Org Drivers Add TILE Property Support For Tiled Monitors
It's coming a bit late considering the X.Org Server bits were added back in 2015 along with the xf86-video-modesetting support, but within xf86-video-amdgpu Git and pending for xf86-video-ati is support for the TILE property in dealing with tiled displays.

The TILE property is used for dealing with monitor tiles in "tiled displays" as laid out by the DisplayID standard where the monitor(s) are backed by multiple physical display panels. Granted, not a common scenario for Linux desktop users with today's consumer hardware at least, but anyhow this TILE property support is coming about for the Radeon X.Org DDX drivers.

Last week AMD open-source developer Michel Dänzer added the bit of code needed for xf86-video-amdgpu to handle the TILE support.

Coming out today is the xf86-video-ati patch for the older Radeon GPUs.

So should you have a tiled display and wanting to be using these hardware-specific DDX drivers in place of xf86-video-modesetting, this code is about in place, albeit not yet in released driver packages.
