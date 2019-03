It's coming a bit late considering the X.Org Server bits were added back in 2015 along with the xf86-video-modesetting support, but within xf86-video-amdgpu Git and pending for xf86-video-ati is support for the TILE property in dealing with tiled displays.The TILE property is used for dealing with monitor tiles in " tiled displays " as laid out by the DisplayID standard where the monitor(s) are backed by multiple physical display panels. Granted, not a common scenario for Linux desktop users with today's consumer hardware at least, but anyhow this TILE property support is coming about for the Radeon X.Org DDX drivers.Last week AMD open-source developer Michel Dänzer added the bit of code needed for xf86-video-amdgpu to handle the TILE support.Coming out today is the xf86-video-ati patch for the older Radeon GPUs.So should you have a tiled display and wanting to be using these hardware-specific DDX drivers in place of xf86-video-modesetting, this code is about in place, albeit not yet in released driver packages.