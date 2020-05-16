Patches Proceed For Disabling Radeon AGP GART, Deprecating TTM AGP
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 16 May 2020 at 07:33 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
Several days back was the proposal to "remove AGP support" from Radeon/Nouveau/TTM. This did formulate into a set of patches that would disable the AGP mode in the Radeon driver and deprecate the AGP code in TTM memory management. However, as was pointed out in the ensuing discussion, AGP graphics cards will still be operable on Linux with this level of deprecation by using the PCI GART mode.

Patches sent out after that original proposal include the Radeon disabling of AGP by default but the PCI GART functionality will still work. This is similar to Radeon having previously disabled the AGP mode on the POWER architecture due to bugs. There is the potential for negative performance implications from this change but no hard numbers appear to be brought up yet.

Besides the Radeon DRM driver disabling the AGP mode by default, a second patch deprecates the AGP code in TTM, the memory management code used by the Radeon driver and others. Besides marking it as deprecated, the TTM AGP code is now concealed by a DRM_TTM_AGP Kconfig option that defaults to disabled. That patch does also note that while the AGP GART code is less reliable than PCI GART, it can be faster in some cases. But if you are still pushing an AGP graphics card in 2020, it may be time to upgrade your system especially if you are running modern software/kernels.


As of writing this code hasn't yet been queued up in DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 and that cut-off is coming up quickly, so it's possible this AGP deprecation might not take place until Linux 5.9.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
GPUOpen Celebrates Another Day Of Its Relaunch With A New Binary-Only Software Release
Linux 5.7 Seeing Radeon FreeSync Fixes, Back-Ported Soft Recovery For Navi
AMDVLK 2020.Q2.3 Released With New Extension, Various Fixes
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
AMD Announces The Radeon Pro VII
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa