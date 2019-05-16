Complementing the recent comparison of Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance benchmarks, in this article are 102 Linux graphics tests (mostly games) looking more closely at the performance of the sub-$150 GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 graphics cards.
With these competing graphics cards, even more tests were fired up than the previous larger low/mid-range Linux graphics card comparison. With keeping it to these two competing cards, 102 OpenGL and Vulkan graphics benchmarks were used from the Ubuntu installation for seeing these cards battle it out.
The Mesa 19.1-devel (Padoka) + Linux 5.1 stack on Ubuntu 19.04 was used while on the NVIDIA side was their latest 430.09 beta.
And then via the Phoronix Test Suite these two cards battled it out...
Of all the tests ran, the Radeon RX 570 won 73 of the tests (83%)...
If looking at the harmonic mean of all the FPS test results for the Linux gaming performance, the Radeon RX 570 was faster by 9%.
Or with the geometric mean to incorporate all of the test results including the non-gaming (non-FPS) data, the Radeon RX 570 leads by 7%.
At NewEgg the Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 retails for $149 USD (or $129 with mail in rebate) to the tested ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 at $165 USD, making it an easy choice if you are thinking between these two graphics cards for Linux gaming.
Continue on to OpenBenchmarking.org to see all of these RX 570 vs. GTX 1650 Linux results.
