Over 100 Linux Gaming/Graphics Tests Looking At The Radeon RX 570 vs. GTX 1650
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 May 2019 at 05:35 AM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Complementing the recent comparison of Radeon RX 560/570/580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060/1650/1660 Linux Gaming Performance benchmarks, in this article are 102 Linux graphics tests (mostly games) looking more closely at the performance of the sub-$150 GeForce GTX 1650 and Radeon RX 570 graphics cards.

With these competing graphics cards, even more tests were fired up than the previous larger low/mid-range Linux graphics card comparison. With keeping it to these two competing cards, 102 OpenGL and Vulkan graphics benchmarks were used from the Ubuntu installation for seeing these cards battle it out.


The Mesa 19.1-devel (Padoka) + Linux 5.1 stack on Ubuntu 19.04 was used while on the NVIDIA side was their latest 430.09 beta.

And then via the Phoronix Test Suite these two cards battled it out...

Of all the tests ran, the Radeon RX 570 won 73 of the tests (83%)...

If looking at the harmonic mean of all the FPS test results for the Linux gaming performance, the Radeon RX 570 was faster by 9%.

Or with the geometric mean to incorporate all of the test results including the non-gaming (non-FPS) data, the Radeon RX 570 leads by 7%.

At NewEgg the Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 retails for $149 USD (or $129 with mail in rebate) to the tested ASUS GeForce GTX 1650 at $165 USD, making it an easy choice if you are thinking between these two graphics cards for Linux gaming.

Continue on to OpenBenchmarking.org to see all of these RX 570 vs. GTX 1650 Linux results.
5 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
DXVK 1.2 Released With Support For Direct3D 11 Vendor-Specific Extensions
D9VK 0.11 Released With Performance Improvements, D3D9 Fixes
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Unity 2019.2 Beta Brings A Number Of Linux & Vulkan Fixes
D9VK Sees Inaugural Release For Running Direct3D 9 Games On Vulkan
Endless Is Now Trying To Teach Kids To Program With Linux Games
Popular News This Week
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change