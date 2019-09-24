RSEQ Support Might Finally Premiere In Glibc 2.31 For Using This Modern Linux Feature
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 September 2019 at 01:31 PM EDT. 1 Comment
It's looking like RSEQ support might be added to the GNU C Library with the Glibc 2.31 release in a few months time. The "restartable sequences" support was added last year to the Linux kernel and the numbers have been quite promising for the performance benefits.

The RSEQ (Restartable Sequences) system call was added back in Linux 4.18 to allow for faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. Benchmarks on the RSEQ system call have been quite promising while it looks like the GNU C Library might finally be wrapping its support for RSEQ in time for the next release, Glibc 2.31.

Mathieu Desnoyers of EfficiOS talked at this month's GNU Cauldron conference on adding restartable sequence support to Glibc. The benchmark numbers provided are quite enticing:




There still is some outstanding work before the Glibc RSEQ support will land, but hopefully it will all happen in time for this next release. More details on RSEQ and the Glibc integration via this PDF slide deck.
