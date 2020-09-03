Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 September 2020 at 07:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Going back a number of months have been patches for bringing up the Broadcom BCM2711 display pipeline as found with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. That work still hasn't been mainlined but a fifth round of patches has now been sent out for review.

Eighty patches hit the kernel mailing list this morning for working on this BCM2711 display pipeline support for the VC4 DRM driver. The most notable beneficiary to this work is the Raspberry Pi 4. Due to this SoC now having two HDMI controllers and other fundamental changes compared to the prior Broadcom SoCs used by the Raspberry Pi and VC4 DRM driver, a lot of driver restructuring is needed to get this Direct Rendering Manager properly driving the displays. Some code has also been cleaned up in the process. For now, only HDMI support is enabled though testing is also happening with DPI and DSI outputs.

The v5 patches have been re-based against the latest kernel code, there are some fixes around 4K displays and dual outputs, and a number of other code fixes.

We'll see how this round of review goes and if possibly this display support could make it into the Linux 5.10 kernel later this year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Canonical + SUSE Engineers Call For More Extensible Linux System Calls Moving Forward
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
Linux 5.9-rc3 Is A "Pretty Calm" Release
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Real-Time / PREEMPT_RT Support Should Finally Be Mainlined Soon In The Linux Kernel
Linux 5.9 Lands Patch Adding Fallthrough Macro In 2,484 More Spots
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Android AOSP Can Boot Off Mainline Linux 5.9 With Just One Patch
Linux Patch Proposed To Double Raspberry Pi 4 Transfer Speed To eMMC/SD Storage
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3000 Series Launches With Impressive Specs, Competitive Pricing
Linux Developers Continue Evaluating The Path To Adding Rust Code To The Kernel
Lenovo Starts Offering Up Fedora Linux Pre-Loaded Systems From Their Web Store
Microsoft Is Exploring LTO+PGO For A Faster Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
Linux Might Better Plan Its Code/Hardware Obsolescence From The Kernel