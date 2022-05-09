Improved Vulkan Profiling Support For Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver

Merged today into Mesa 22.2 for Raspberry Pi's "V3DV" Vulkan driver is VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties support with this extension being used by the likes of RenderDoc for providing more insightful information when profiling Vulkan games and applications.VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties was worked on by Valve, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD and others for being able to query properties and statistics around different executables during the pipeline compilation process. The VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties extension is designed for performance tools and debugging.Iago Toral of Igalia added support for the Broadcom V3DV driver for this recent KHR_pipeline_executable_properties extension to help in profiling/debugging on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.



Iago Toral shows off V3DV RenderDoc profiling with Vulkan.