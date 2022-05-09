Improved Vulkan Profiling Support For Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver
Merged today into Mesa 22.2 for Raspberry Pi's "V3DV" Vulkan driver is VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties support with this extension being used by the likes of RenderDoc for providing more insightful information when profiling Vulkan games and applications.

VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties was worked on by Valve, Intel, NVIDIA, AMD and others for being able to query properties and statistics around different executables during the pipeline compilation process. The VK_KHR_pipeline_executable_properties extension is designed for performance tools and debugging.

Iago Toral of Igalia added support for the Broadcom V3DV driver for this recent KHR_pipeline_executable_properties extension to help in profiling/debugging on the Raspberry Pi 4 and newer.


Iago Toral shows off V3DV RenderDoc profiling with Vulkan.


Toral commented on the implementation, "I implemented this extension for V3DV, the Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4, last week because I was tired of jumping through loops to get the info I needed when looking at traces. For V3DV we expose the NIR and QPU assembly code as well as various others stats, some of which are quite relevant to performance, such as spill or thread counts."

The support has already been merged for next quarter's Mesa 22.2.
