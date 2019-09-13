RPM 4.15 Released With Experimental Rootless Chroot Support
RPM 4.15 is officially out this week as the newest version of the RPM Package Manager most often associated with Red Hat / Fedora systems.

RPM 4.15 adds experimental support for operations depending upon chroot without requiring root (by means of user namespaces), a dummy database back-end to help RPM run on systems without RPMDB like Debian, better ARM detection, various 64-bit ARM additions and improvements, a variety of transaction fixes, support for dynamic build dependencies, and a long list of other improvements.

Those wishing to learn more about RPM 4.15 can do so via RPM.org. Already in Fedora 31 / Rawhide is RPM 4.15 as one of the first distributions making use of this feature update thanks to its new features.
