On Friday the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on the plan to upgrade RPM for Fedora 31.
The plan is a go to use RPM 4.15 for Fedora 31 as what will be the latest-and-greatest RPM4 release when F31 ships this autumn. RPM 4.15 is an exciting improvement with greater parallelism to yield faster builds, a dynamic build dependency generator, experimental chroot operations for non-root users, better Lua support, UTF-8 handling improvements, and a heck of a lot more.
RPM 4.15 is currently working through its alpha stage while the official release is expected out well in time for the Fedora 31 debut. More details on the upstream RPM 4.15 changes via RPM.org.
Confirmation of RPM 4.15 for Fedora 31 can be found via this week's FESCo minutes.
Add A Comment