RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 8 June 2019 at 12:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
On Friday the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on the plan to upgrade RPM for Fedora 31.

The plan is a go to use RPM 4.15 for Fedora 31 as what will be the latest-and-greatest RPM4 release when F31 ships this autumn. RPM 4.15 is an exciting improvement with greater parallelism to yield faster builds, a dynamic build dependency generator, experimental chroot operations for non-root users, better Lua support, UTF-8 handling improvements, and a heck of a lot more.

RPM 4.15 is currently working through its alpha stage while the official release is expected out well in time for the Fedora 31 debut. More details on the upstream RPM 4.15 changes via RPM.org.

Confirmation of RPM 4.15 for Fedora 31 can be found via this week's FESCo minutes.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora 31 Considers Compressing Their RPM Packages With Zstd Rather Than XZ
Fedora 31 Planning To Upgrade To RPM 4.15 For Faster Builds, Other Improvements
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
Fedora 31 To Offer Updated MinGW Toolchain For Building Windows Software On Linux
Fedora 30 Wayland vs. X.Org Graphics Benchmarks On GNOME Shell
Fedora 30 Now Available With GNOME 3.32, Flicker-Free Boot, Zchunk Metadata
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May
nCine Is An Interesting Open-Source 2D Game Engine
Clear Linux Moving Ahead With Blocking dmesg Access For Non-Root Users