ROSA Desktop Fresh R10 Still Lets You Pick Between KDE 4 & Plasma 5

For our Russian readers who are fans of the KDE desktop, ROSA Desktop Fresh R10 was released this week as one of the notable Russian Linux distributions that is aligned with a KDE desktop. ROSA Desktop Fresh continues offering both KDE 4 and KDE Plasma 5 desktop options.
While the distribution is called ROSA Desktop Fresh, not everything is fresh about its packages besides still having around KDE4. ROSA Desktop Fresh R10 is still sadly using the Mesa 17.1 release series. On the kernel front they are shipping Linux 4.9.60 which is an LTS release albeit still rather dated for desktop hardware support.
Other changes in ROSA Desktop Fresh R10 are various system library / package updates, updated NVIDIA proprietary drivers, various WiFi fixes/updates, new graphics, and other updates.
More information on the latest release for this Mandriva-derived Linux distribution can be found at Rosalab.ru. For those not fans of KDE, community spins are expected to come for GNOME and LXQt.
