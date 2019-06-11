The Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) stack will begin to support the Intel Kabylake-G chips with the "Vega M" graphics.
A simple kernel patch adding the VEGA M ID to the device probe function was the last bit needed to allow ROCm to work on Vega M for this open-source compute stack with OpenCL.
That updated AMDKFD kernel driver code will be shipped with the next release, ROCm 2.6. That AMDKFD kernel patch will hopefully make it into the mainline kernel as well for Linux 5.3.
The ROCm + Vega M support stems from a feature request going back to last year.
