Some Radeon ROCm Packages Pending Review For Fedora
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 21 January 2019 at 05:31 AM EST. 2 Comments
FEDORA --
Earlier this month was word that Fedora developers were looking at packaging Radeon Open Compute (ROCm) to make it easier for their distribution users to enjoy this open-source Radeon GPU computing software from OpenCL to a TensorFlow port. Some of the early packages of ROCm are now under review for Fedora.

There's still a lot of work until the complete ROCm stack will be ready for offering via Fedora's package repository, but there is progress being made. Fortunately, Red Hat's Tom Stellard is one of those involved. Tom Stellard, of course, is the current Red Hat LLVM expert and former AMD/Radeon Linux developer who got his start years ago during Google Summer of Code and was heavily involved in the Radeon Linux stack prior to joining the ranks at Red Hat. Stellard should be quite capable of getting ROCm into good shape for Fedora.

Tom did recently comment that the main issues in packaging ROCm up for distributions is there are a lot of hard-coded paths (with the AMD expectation being ROCm is installed within /opt rather than the conventional system directories) and that ROCm bundles its own version of LLVM/Clang/LLD components rather than leveraging upstream versions of them. So there it becomes quite a challenge either getting ROCm adapted and working with the upstream LLVM components of the distribution or having to package up AMD's separate copy.

The good news is that as of a few days ago rocminfo and hcc (the ROCm Heterogeneous C++ Compiler) packages are ready for review as the first steps toward the entire ROCm stack for Fedora where eventually it will just be a dnf command away from deployment.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Fedora News
Fedora Still Needs Help Testing The New Zchunk Metadata Support
Fedora Decides To Not Allow SSPLv1 Licensed Software Into Its Repositories
Deepin Desktop Option Approved For Fedora 30
Fedora Is Looking For Your Feedback On A New Logo
Fedora's Firefox To Stick With GCC Over Clang, Beefed Up By LTO/PGO Optimizations
To No Surprise, Fedora 30 Will Target GNOME 3.32
Popular News This Week
Quake 2 Gets Real-Time Path Tracing Powered By NVIDIA RTX / VK_NV_ray_tracing
XGI Display Driver Finally On The Linux Kernel Chopping Block
ZFS On Linux Landing Workaround For Linux 5.0 Kernel Support
Linux 4.20 Allows Overclockers To Increase The Radeon TDP Power Limit
Intel To Eventually Explore Offering A Graphics Control Panel For Linux Systems
Steam Beta Update Now Allows Per-Game Enabling Of Steam Play, Other Improvements