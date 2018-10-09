As a follow-up to the ROCm 1.9 release from a month ago that brought initial Vega 20 support, upstream kernel compatibility with the AMDKFD code, and other improvements, ROCm 1.9.1 was quietly released a few days ago.
ROCm 1.9.1 isn't too big of a point release but just notes tow changes:
- Dynamic Power Management (DPM) is now supported in conjunction with the Vega 7nm (Vega 20) due out in the next few months.
- There is also a ROCm profiling fix when encountering a version mismatch error.
The latest Radeon Open Compute stack details as always can be found on GitHub.
