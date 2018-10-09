ROCm 1.9.1 Released With Vega 7nm DPM Support, Profiling Fix
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 9 October 2018 at 02:38 PM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
As a follow-up to the ROCm 1.9 release from a month ago that brought initial Vega 20 support, upstream kernel compatibility with the AMDKFD code, and other improvements, ROCm 1.9.1 was quietly released a few days ago.

ROCm 1.9.1 isn't too big of a point release but just notes tow changes:

- Dynamic Power Management (DPM) is now supported in conjunction with the Vega 7nm (Vega 20) due out in the next few months.

- There is also a ROCm profiling fix when encountering a version mismatch error.

The latest Radeon Open Compute stack details as always can be found on GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
The Linux 4.18 Power Regression Affecting Some AMD Graphics Cards Should Be Reverted
AMDGPU DC Display Code Ported To GCN 1.0 "Southern Islands" GPUs
AMD Rumored To Be Soon Launching A 12nm Polaris Refresh
Some AMD GPUs Affected By A Nasty Power Regression That Snuck Into Linux 4.18 Stable
AMDVLK Driver Gets Fixes For DXVK, New Vulkan Extensions
AMDGPU Driver To Allow Radeon GPU Fan Speed Controls Via Sysfs
Popular News This Week
The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018
Fedora 29 Succeeds At Flicker-Free Boot Experience On Intel Hardware
The State Of LinuxBoot For Replacing Proprietary UEFI Firmware With The Linux Kernel
Facebook Continues Making Extensive Use Of systemd
Raptor Announces "Blackbird" Micro-ATX, Low-Cost POWER9 Motherboard
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release