The AMD GPUOpen engineers maintaining the ROCm "Radeon Open Compute" driver stack with OpenCL support have today rolled out the ROCm 1.8.1 point release.
ROCm 1.8 was released last month with various improvements to this OpenCL/compute stack designed for the "larger" AMD GPUs compared to their alternative PAL OpenCL driver stack for APUs and smaller GPUs. With ROCm 1.8.1 it's just a minor update.
The only official change that's been noted with the ROCm 1.8.1 is now supporting Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 alongside the existing RHEL 7.4 support. I haven't been able to find any mentions of other changes with today's release.
For those waiting on ROCm support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, that's expected for ROCm 1.9 this summer.
The ROCm 1.8.1 packages are available for fetching from GitHub.
