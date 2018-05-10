Following the slew of recent AMD/Radeon Linux driver updates, the ROCm 1.8.0 release was issued today for the Radeon Open Compute stack.
ROCm 1.8 can be obtained via the GitHub instructions. Binary packages are provided for Ubuntu 16.04 and CentOS/RHEL 7.4.
The ROCm 1.8 release does bring UCX support for OpenMPI and ROCm RDMA capabilities as the apparent main features of this update. Unfortunately as far as the OpenCL support is concerned, there isn't yet full OpenCL 2.0+ support but v1.2.
Raven Ridge support also isn't yet present for ROCm 1.8. But also notable for this release is it no longer depends upon a motherboard supporting PCI Express Atomics, at least when paired with a Vega graphics card.
