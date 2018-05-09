ROCm 1.8 Beta Packages Available For Radeon GPU Compute/OpenCL Testing
9 May 2018
While ROCm 1.7.2 is the latest stable release for this Radeon GPU compute stack, there are 1.8.0 beta packages available for testing.

A few days ago AMD developers quietly made available ROCm 1.8 beta packages for Ubuntu 16.04 and RHEL/CentOS 7.4.

Unfortunately there isn't yet a proper change-log nor is there the source code yet. There is not yet Raven Ridge support in this release. This update does appear to remove the PCI-E Atomics requirement for motherboards, but only for Vega 10 GPUs with this release.

More details on the ROCm 1.8 beta via this GitHub issue ticket. It looks like more details or the code (rather than just the binary RPM/Deb packages) will be available this week.
