ROCm 1.7.2 Brings Fixes To The Open-Source Radeon Compute Stack
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 6 May 2018 at 08:35 AM EDT. 4 Comments
RADEON --
At the end of April, AMD quietly pushed out a new point release to their Radeon Open Compute "ROCm" stack.

ROCm 1.7.2 is this newest release. Unfortunately, there isn't an official change-log for the ROCm 1.7.2 release, but some of the changes can be gathered from the recent bug reports. ROCm 1.7.2 appears to fix some issues with Convolv and TensorFlow, a GPUVM fault issue, and other unmentioned bugs are likely corrected too.

Details on obtaining ROCm 1.7.2 are available via GitHub.

Unfortunately no word yet on when the ROCm 1.8 feature update is expected, but at least the Radeon Open Compute experience is getting much easier now with the mainline dGPU support coming in Linux 4.17 for most recent Radeon GPUs.
4 Comments

