ROCK Pi 4 Is Becoming A Good Arm SBC With Panfrost Graphics & Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 August 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
At $39 to $66 USD depending upon model, the ROCK Pi 4 is evolving to offer nice open-source support down to the Arm Mali graphics thanks to the Panfrost Mesa driver and also works nicely with Wayland.

The ROCK Pi 4 single-board computer is what Collabora developers have been using lately for a lot of their work on the likes of the Panfrost Gallium3D driver and other Rockchip platform efforts. The ROCK Pi 4 makes use of Rockchip's RK3399 SoC (Mali T860 MP4 graphics, dual-core Cortex-A72 + quad-core Cortex-A53) and is paired with LPDDR4 and other typical components of modern ARM SBCs.

Some of the nice software bits in using the ROCK Pi 4 includes upstream U-Boot support has been in the works, fairly good mainline kernel support with Linux 5.2 and continues to be improved, and the Panfrost graphics driver works out including Wayland support.

More details on this support and a reference software image via the Collabora blog.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Linux Deprecating Wireless USB & Ultra Wideband Subsystems
Monado Open-Source OpenXR Implementation Seeing Driver Work On PSVR, OSVR, Razer Hydra
System76 To Introduce New "Adder WS" Laptop With 4K OLED Display
Mining Monero Cryptocurrency On The Open-Source POWER9 Raptor Blackbird
System76 Granted A Thunderbolt License To Integrate Into Their Open Firmware
Purism Finally Announces The Firmed Up Specifications For The Librem 5 Smartphone
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot
Red Hat Joins The RISC-V Foundation