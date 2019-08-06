ROCK Pi 4 Is Becoming A Good Arm SBC With Panfrost Graphics & Wayland Support

At $39 to $66 USD depending upon model, the ROCK Pi 4 is evolving to offer nice open-source support down to the Arm Mali graphics thanks to the Panfrost Mesa driver and also works nicely with Wayland.
The ROCK Pi 4 single-board computer is what Collabora developers have been using lately for a lot of their work on the likes of the Panfrost Gallium3D driver and other Rockchip platform efforts. The ROCK Pi 4 makes use of Rockchip's RK3399 SoC (Mali T860 MP4 graphics, dual-core Cortex-A72 + quad-core Cortex-A53) and is paired with LPDDR4 and other typical components of modern ARM SBCs.
Some of the nice software bits in using the ROCK Pi 4 includes upstream U-Boot support has been in the works, fairly good mainline kernel support with Linux 5.2 and continues to be improved, and the Panfrost graphics driver works out including Wayland support.
More details on this support and a reference software image via the Collabora blog.
