Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project

It was just two days ago that Richard Stallman said he would continue as head of the GNU project after last week having resigned as head of the Free Software Foundation (as well as his post at MIT), but this afternoon he reportedly has stepped down from his GNU leadership role.
There had been calls for him to also step down from the GNU Project and it looks like that pressure may have caused him to change course. Posted to his personal web-site, Stallman.org, is "I hereby step down as head of the GNU Project, effective immediately."
It appears to be authentic, but earlier in the day there were also reports of Stallman.org being partially vandalized. In keeping an eye on Stallman.org this afternoon, this message of his resignation as head of the GNU Project does remain.
