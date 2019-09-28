Richard Stallman Reportedly Steps Down As Head Of The GNU Project
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 September 2019 at 08:02 PM EDT. 25 Comments
GNU --
It was just two days ago that Richard Stallman said he would continue as head of the GNU project after last week having resigned as head of the Free Software Foundation (as well as his post at MIT), but this afternoon he reportedly has stepped down from his GNU leadership role.

There had been calls for him to also step down from the GNU Project and it looks like that pressure may have caused him to change course. Posted to his personal web-site, Stallman.org, is "I hereby step down as head of the GNU Project, effective immediately."

It appears to be authentic, but earlier in the day there were also reports of Stallman.org being partially vandalized. In keeping an eye on Stallman.org this afternoon, this message of his resignation as head of the GNU Project does remain.
25 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
Parallelizing GCC's Internals Continues To Be Worked On & Showing Promising Potential
GCC's Conversion To Git: "Within The Realm Of The Practically Achievable"
RSEQ Support Might Finally Premiere In Glibc 2.31 For Using This Modern Linux Feature
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
GNU Linux-libre 5.3 Continues Deblobbing & Dealing With Firmware Trickery
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Lennart Talks Up systemd's SD-Boot + Boot Loader Specification
Purism Shows Off The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone In Action
Richard Stallman To Continue As Head Of The GNU Project
The Free Software Foundation Endorses First Router In 3 Years - But It's 10/100 + 802.11n WiFi
Homura Is A Windows Game Launcher For FreeBSD - Supports Steam, Origin, UPlay + More