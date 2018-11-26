RLSL Continues Maturing For Compiling Rust To SPIR-V For Use With Vulkan Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 26 November 2018 at 06:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
One of the most passionate topics by readers in the Phoronix Forums is the Rust programming language. For about one year now "RLSL" has been in the works as a Rust-based shading language that can compile into SPIR-V. While initially I held off on writing about it to see if it would be just another small toy project, RLSL has continued maturing and seeing new functionality added in.

RLSL allows a subset of the Rust programming language to compile into SPIR-V, the intermediate representation used by Vulkan drivers (as well as OpenCL and OpenGL 4.6). This allows for Rust to be used in vertex/fragment/compute shaders and also still supports execution on the CPU. Rust's Cargo can also be used with RLSL.

Lead developer of RLSL, Maik Klein, promotes Rust as suitable for a shading language due to great tooling support, compiling to both CPU and GPU targets, generics/traits support, shared library support, and Rust's other fundamental advantages. Examples of a Rust (RLSL) shader can be seen here and here.

If you are a Rust developer and interested in potentially compiling code into SPIR-V shaders, learn more about RLSL on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Vulkan News
Vulkan 1.1.93 Released With Two New Extensions, Adds ID For Google "Pastel"
Vulkan 1.1.92 Released, Finally Allows For Chunked HTML Documentation
Vulkan Getting Another Extension To Help With DXVK/Direct3D Performance
Vulkan 1.1.91 Released With NV_ray_tracing, AMD Memory Overallocation Behavior
NVIDIA Stabilizes Its Vulkan/OpenGL Ray-Tracing Extension
CLVK Takes Shape For OpenCL On Vulkan, But Performance Has A Long Ways To Go
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA
Linux Gaming Performance Can Be Impaired By STIBP, But Hope May Be On The Horizon
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux