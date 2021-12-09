RISC-V Summit 2021 - High Performance Processors, Other Interesting Talks
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 9 December 2021 at 05:35 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX EVENTS --
Taking place in San Francisco from Monday through yesterday evening was the RISC-V Summit for discussions around this dominant open-source processor ISA. For those that did not make it to the event, many of the slide decks are available.

The 2021 RISC-V Summit covered the XiangShan as an open-source high performance RISC-V processor out of China, various RISC-V demonstrations, various IoT / edge computing talks in the context of using RISC-V, various Linux kernel features for this ISA, different RISC-V extensions, the various wares of leading RISC-V designer SiFive, and much more.


The XiangShan open-source RISC-V high performance processor talk is probably what I found most interesting with this year's RISC-V Summit. But whether it will deliver on all its goals and see any western availability may be a different story.


From the schedule area is a full listing of tracks and when going to a particular session are the slide decks where currently available.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux Foundation Expects Revenues Of $177 Million This Year
DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference
IWOCL + SYCLcon 2021 Slides/Videos Published For Lots Of OpenCL, SYCL Technical Talks
FOSDEM Online 2021 Is Happening This Weekend
Linux App Summit 2020 Videos Now Available From Steam/Valve To GNOME Circle
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora 36 Planning To Run Wayland By Default With NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
Updated Rust Code For Linux Kernel Patches Posted
Blender 3.0 Shines As A Huge Update For This Leading Open-Source 3D Modeling Software
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Firefox 95 Ready With RLBox Sandboxing Across All Platforms
Arch-Based EndeavourOS 21.4 Released With FSTRIM, Btrfs Zstd, PipeWire By Default
Mesa's Classic Drivers Have Been Retired - Affecting ATI R100/R200 & More
GRVK 0.5 Gets Battlefield 4 Running With AMD's Mantle Over Vulkan API