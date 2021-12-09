RISC-V Summit 2021 - High Performance Processors, Other Interesting Talks

The 2021 RISC-V Summit covered the XiangShan as an open-source high performance RISC-V processor out of China, various RISC-V demonstrations, various IoT / edge computing talks in the context of using RISC-V, various Linux kernel features for this ISA, different RISC-V extensions, the various wares of leading RISC-V designer SiFive, and much more.
The XiangShan open-source RISC-V high performance processor talk is probably what I found most interesting with this year's RISC-V Summit. But whether it will deliver on all its goals and see any western availability may be a different story.
From the schedule area is a full listing of tracks and when going to a particular session are the slide decks where currently available.