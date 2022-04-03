RISC-V CPU Idle Support, Other RISC-V Improvements Merged Into Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 3 April 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
Last week the main RISC-V pull for Linux 5.18 brought Sv57 five level page table support, improved PolarFire SoC support, an optimized MEMMOVE code, support for Restartable Sequences, and more. A second batch of RISC-V feature updates were sent out this week and now merged for making Linux 5.18 even better for this open processor ISA.

The big set of RISC-V feature changes were merged last week as noted, but enough additional (and tested) material was ready to go in now as part of a second part of the CPU architecture updates.

First up there is RISC-V CPU Idle support using the newer SBI (Supervisor Binary Interface) extension. The RISC-V CPU Idle driver is "inspired" by the design of Arm's PSCI CPU Idle driver. Western Digital contributed heavily to the development of this new driver for dealing with the idle states of the processor cores for improving energy savings.

RISC-V also now supports the CURRENT_STACK_POINTER kernel option for extra stack debugging around the hardened user-copy code. Additionally, RISC-V's default configuration files now opt for "CONFIG_PROFILING" enabled by default. This is for making use of the viable RISC-V PMU drivers on different platforms for help with performance profiling and other kernel profiling features.

The rest of the work is mostly clean-ups/fixes. See this pull request for more details on these latest RISC-V changes for Linux 5.18 -- certainly most interesting is the CPU Idle work landing.
Add A Comment
Related News
RISC-V Gets Sv57-Based Virtual Memory, Other Improvements For Linux 5.18
Linux 5.18 To Bring RISC-V sv57 Support For 5-Level Page Tables
Intel Joins RISC-V International, Will Help With RISC-V Open-Source Software
Linux 5.17 Adds RISC-V sv48 Support For Being Able To Handle More Memory
SiFive Shifting Production Focus To Next-Gen HiFive Development Board
Linux 5.17 RISC-V Allows Rebooting Without Needing Special Driver, HiFive Unmatched Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
Systemd 251-rc1 Released With Experimental systemd-sysupdate Tool