The Linux Foundation Is Teaming Up With RISC-V To Promote The Open-Source CPU ISA

The Linux Foundation and RISC-V Foundation are announcing a joint collaboration effort today to promote open-source development and adoption around this royalty-free CPU instruction set architecture.Both parties are hoping this will grow the RISC-V ecosystem and lead to new applications and architectures for computing.In the announcement hitting the wire, the Linux Foundation says they will be providing "an influx of resources for the RISC-V ecosystem, such as training programs, infrastructure tools, as well as community outreach, marketing and legal expertise."Reportedly first on their joint cooperation agenda is a set of "getting started" guides around Linux and open-source projects on the RISC-V architecture.More details should be going up at LinuxFoundation.org