The Linux Foundation Is Teaming Up With RISC-V To Promote The Open-Source CPU ISA
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 27 November 2018 at 11:30 AM EST. 4 Comments
The Linux Foundation and RISC-V Foundation are announcing a joint collaboration effort today to promote open-source development and adoption around this royalty-free CPU instruction set architecture.

Both parties are hoping this will grow the RISC-V ecosystem and lead to new applications and architectures for computing.

In the announcement hitting the wire, the Linux Foundation says they will be providing "an influx of resources for the RISC-V ecosystem, such as training programs, infrastructure tools, as well as community outreach, marketing and legal expertise."

Reportedly first on their joint cooperation agenda is a set of "getting started" guides around Linux and open-source projects on the RISC-V architecture.

More details should be going up at LinuxFoundation.org.
