RISC-V Changes Merged For Linux 4.18, Early Perf Subsystem Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 16 June 2018 at 12:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Initial RISC-V architecture support was added to the Linux 4.15 kernel and in succeeding kernel releases have been mostly modest updates. With Linux 4.18 the RISC-V changes are on the small side still, but with a few notable additions for this open-source, royalty-free processor ISA.

The most prominent change for RISC-V in Linux 4.18 appears to be that enough support for the perf subsystem has now been implemented that this performance profiling kernel code can begin to work with RISC-V's ISA-defined performance counters.

Aside from that early work on perf support, it's mostly small additions as outlined via the Git pull.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Librem 5 Continues Working On Its Wayland Software Stack, Testing Vibration Motors, Chargers
VFIO Adds Sample Mediated Device Display Drivers
MIPS Changes Pulled Into The Linux 4.18 Kernel, Not Any NanoMIPS Or Intel GRX500
Linux 4.18 Supports The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 & DT For NES Classic Edition, Steam Link
Summit Supercomputer Launches With 200 PFLOPS Of Compute Power
Popular News This Week
Hygon Dhyana: Chinese x86 Server CPUs Based On AMD Zen
A Look At The Features Merged So Far For The Linux 4.18 Kernel
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
HID Updates For Linux 4.18 Add The Valve Steam Controller Kernel Driver
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
The Most Affordable & Open-Source POWER9 System To Date Can Now Be Pre-Ordered