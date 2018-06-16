Initial RISC-V architecture support was added to the Linux 4.15 kernel and in succeeding kernel releases have been mostly modest updates. With Linux 4.18 the RISC-V changes are on the small side still, but with a few notable additions for this open-source, royalty-free processor ISA.
The most prominent change for RISC-V in Linux 4.18 appears to be that enough support for the perf subsystem has now been implemented that this performance profiling kernel code can begin to work with RISC-V's ISA-defined performance counters.
Aside from that early work on perf support, it's mostly small additions as outlined via the Git pull.
