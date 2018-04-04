RISC-V Support Continues Maturing Within The Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 April 2018 at 04:04 PM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
The initial RISC-V architecture support landed in Linux 4.15 and now this open-source, royalty-free processor ISA is seeing further improvements with the Linux 4.17 cycle.

Improvements for RISC-V with the newly in-development Linux 4.17 kernel include support for dynamic ftrace, clean-ups to their atomic and locking code, module loading support is now enabled by default, and other fixes.

The complete list of RISC-V patches for Linux 4.17 can be found via today's pull request.

In other RISC-V news, company SiFive Inc that has been working on RISC-V hardware including a developer board just announced they raised $50 million USD in additional funding via a Series C round. A Phoronix reader also tipped us off that the Samsung Exynos 9820's reportedly is making some use of RISC-V internally as well -- we've known for two years now Samsung wants to eventually start rolling RISC-V cores. All in all, it will be interesting to see what more comes of RISC-V this calendar year.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
USB Type-C Improvements On The Way To The Linux 4.17 Kernel
In 2018, Linux Is Still Receiving Fixes For The Apple PowerBook 100 Series
The New ACPI TAD Driver & CPUFreq Improvements Ready For Linux 4.17 Kernel
LightNVM Getting Open-Channel 2.0 Support For Linux 4.17
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM
While Still Waiting For Broadcom VideoCore 5 To Surface, There Appears To Be VC6
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Linux Set To Shed Nearly 500k Lines Of Code By Dropping Old CPUs
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM