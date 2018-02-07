While initial RISC-V support was added to Linux 4.15, it was only the architecture code and not any device drivers. With Linux 4.16, the RISC-V developers admit this time around they didn't get as many changes in as they were hoping for, but they do have some improvements to land this cycle.
Due to getting out their first board/chip, conferences, and other activities, the RISC-V for Linux 4.16 is on the lighter side and doesn't yet contain any of the device drivers / hardware support.
The RISC-V code for Linux 4.16 includes several important bug-fixes, basic ftrace support, ZONE_DMA32 support, and TLB shootdown changes.
The change-log can be found via this mailing list post. They are hoping to land new material for next time (Linux 4.17).
