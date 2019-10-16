LLVM Clang RISC-V Now Supports LTO
Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 16 October 2019 at 05:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LLVM --
With the recent release of LLVM 9.0 the RISC-V back-end was promoted from an experimental CPU back-end to being made "official" for this royalty-free CPU ISA. Work though isn't over on the LLVM RISC-V support with new features continuing to land, like link-time optimizations (LTO) most recently being enabled within the Clang 10 code.

Within the latest Clang code this week, LTO (link-time optimizations) are now enabled for Clang targeting RISC-V. LTO, of course, is important for performance with being able to exploit more performance optimizations by the compiler at link-time.

While we aren't able to test for lack of RISC-V hardware available, LTO optimizations generally can provide meaningful improvements for large code-bases. This improvement and other RISC-V work will be part of the LLVM/Clang 10.0 release due out in early 2020.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LLVM News
LLVM Plans To Switch From Its SVN To Git Workflow Next Week
Sony Pushes More AMD Jaguar Optimizations To Upstream LLVM 10 Compiler
AdaCore Has Been Developing A GNAT/Ada Front-End To LLVM
OpenMandriva Can Now Clang Its Linux Kernel Build For This LLVM Focused Distribution
LLVM 9.0 Released With Ability To Build The Linux x86_64 Kernel, Experimental OpenCL C++
Intel Tightens Up Its AVX-512 Behavior For The LLVM Clang 10 Compiler
Popular News This Week
KDE Plasma Mobile Is Beginning To Look Surprisingly Good
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Ubuntu 19.10 Makes It So Easy To Have Your Desktop Running Off A ZFS File-System
System76 Launches Two Intel Laptops With "Open-Source Firmware" Coreboot
Red Hat's New Graphics Engineer Is A Longtime AMD/ATI Linux Developer
Firefox 71 Landing Wayland DMA-BUF Textures Support