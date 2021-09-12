RISC-V Gets Expanded Stack Randomization With Linux 5.15

In addition to the RISC-V changes merged last week for the Linux 5.15 kernel, a second batch of patches was merged this weekend.
Notable with this secondary round of RISC-V updates for Linux 5.15 is expanding the address space for the stack randomization.
Up to now the address space size for stack randomization was just 8MiB while with Linux 5.15 is being enlarged to 1GiB. This greatly expanded address space size for RISC-V 64-bit (RV64) matches that of x86/x86_64 and AArch64 architectures.
That and some other lingering RISC-V patches were merged on Saturday for Linux 5.15.
