RISC-V Announces Initial Batch Of 2022 Specifications: SBI, UEFI, Zmmul, E-Trace
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 21 June 2022 at 08:37 AM EDT. 1 Comment
RISC-V International announced their first batch of new specifications for 2022. This includes approving of Efficient Trace for RISC-V (E-Trace), RISC-V Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI), RISC-V UEFI, and RISC-V Zmmul multiply-only extensions.

The RISC-V UEFI extension brings UEFI standards to RISC-V platforms. The efficient processor tracing support is also interesting as is the Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI) for a firmware abstraction layer between the hardware platform and OS kernel. RISC-V SBI has already seen Linux support work and adoption by some RISC-V implementations while now it's firmed up in ratified form.

More details on today's RISC-V announcements timed for Embedded World 2022 can be found via RISCV.org.
