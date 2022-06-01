RISC-V Announces Initial Batch Of 2022 Specifications: SBI, UEFI, Zmmul, E-Trace

RISC-V International announced their first batch of new specifications for 2022. This includes approving of Efficient Trace for RISC-V (E-Trace), RISC-V Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI), RISC-V UEFI, and RISC-V Zmmul multiply-only extensions.
The RISC-V UEFI extension brings UEFI standards to RISC-V platforms. The efficient processor tracing support is also interesting as is the Supervisor Binary Interface (SBI) for a firmware abstraction layer between the hardware platform and OS kernel. RISC-V SBI has already seen Linux support work and adoption by some RISC-V implementations while now it's firmed up in ratified form.
More details on today's RISC-V announcements timed for Embedded World 2022 can be found via RISCV.org.
